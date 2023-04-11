Australian publication claims England boss Shaun Wane will “likely come into consideration” for coaching gig

RENOWNED Australian journalist, The Mole, has claimed that England boss Shaun Wane will “likely come into consideration” for a coaching role.

That coaching role is at the St George Illawarra Dragons with current head coach Anthony Griffin under fire following a run of dismal results that has seen the club outside of the play-offs with just two wins from five games.

The pressure valve has been slowly turning up on Griffin with an inside source at the club telling The Mole at the Wide World of Sports: “The last time we had success was back in 2010 when we looked outside the box, hired Wayne Bennett and won the comp,” the source said.

“We feel that is the way to go. Granted Griffin came from outside but that hasn’t worked as well as we had hoped.

“But we feel it’s best to get a fresh face, someone not aligned with St George or Illawarra and new to the club with no pre-conceived ideas.”

From that, The Mole has stated: “others likely to come into consideration are former Sharks coach John Morris, England boss Shaun Wane, and ex-Tigers and South Sydney coach Michael Maguire.”

Wane, meanwhile, is still in a leadership role at the Wigan Warriors as well as being England boss – a role he held through the recent Rugby League World Cup.