Willie Poching on his time at Wakefield Trinity, his exit, why he wasn’t kept on and future coaching role

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have been in this precarious position at the bottom of the Super League table.

In fact, wind the clock back to just last year and the West Yorkshire side were battling it out with Toulouse Olympique as to which club would face the relegation drop.

That being said, Wakefield, coached by Willie Poching, dug themselves out of the hole to finish in tenth – above both Toulouse and the Warrington Wolves.

Despite that success, Poching wasn’t kept on as Trinity boss with the club opting for former Head of Youth Mark Applegarth.

Now, Poching has explained just why he wasn’t kept on and how he would have liked another opportunity to show what he could have done.

“It was difficult at times but successful. I would have liked another chance but it is their prerogative to go another way,” Poching told League Express.

“Their reasoning to me was they wanted to achieve top six. I don’t know how they would do that spending the least money in the competition.”

Now, with Poching’s departure from the UK confirmed, the 49-year-old wants to remain in coaching when he returns Down Under – though he understands that a head coaching role is perhaps not the most realistic aim at this present time.

“I need to get in front of the coaches and clubs again and put my face back out there. It’s been 25 years since I left Australia and 28 since I left New Zealand,” Poching continued.

“I’ve been here that long that it’s just about telling people that I am back home and that if there are roles or opportunities then I am willing to sit and talk about them.

“Head coaching is a little bit further away; it’s just about getting on the ladder again.”