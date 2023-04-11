Warrington Wolves forward Gil Dudson and St Helens star Morgan Knowles given huge bans as Leigh Leopards man has suspension lifted

THE results of tonight’s Operational Rules Tribunals are in – and it’s not good news for either Warrington Wolves or St Helens.

Gil Dudson (Warrington Wolves) and Morgan Knowles (St Helens) have both been suspended for five matches by tonight’s independent tribunals.

Dudson was referred to tribunal by the Match Review Panel on a Grade E charge of punching a Catalans Dragons opponent during Saturday’s Super League match in Perpignan. He is also fined £500.

The Match Review Panel had referred Knowles on a Grade D charge of dangerous contact with Wigan Warriors forward Mike Cooper during the Good Friday derby at the DW Stadium. Knowles has also been fined £500.

An appeal by Leigh Leopards’ Ava Seumanufaga against a one match suspension, imposed for late contact with a Salford Red Devils opponent during Saturday’s game, was successful, the incident being downgraded from B to A and the one match suspension cancelled. He has now been fined £250.