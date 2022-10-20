Australian publication hints at next George Burgess move following St George Illawarra departure 

IF there is one player that has had his fair share of obstacles in recent seasons then it is former Wigan Warriors prop George Burgess.

After making a move to Super League ahead of the 2021 season, Burgess managed just eight appearances in the Cherry and White of Wigan before he was forced to undergo invasive surgery on an outstanding hip problem.

That operation itself meant that Burgess had to learn how to walk again never mind play rugby league again, but the character of the former England international shone through and he returned to the NRL with the St George Illawarra Dragons for 2022.

In doing so, Burgess became the first player to ever return from that type of surgery.

Despite that, 2022 has hardly been a breeze for the former South Sydney Rabbitohs forward with a ‘sexual touching’ allegation coming as a shock in the news before falling out of favour with head coach Anthony Griffin at the Dragons.

And with his departure confirmed, Burgess revealed that it could have been the end of his NRL career, stating: “I don’t know, I am just going to take a bit of time off and see what happens,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

“Obviously I still have plenty in me but it is just the whole mental side and the games that coaches play and the media. That is the stuff that is wearing a bit thin on me.

“It has been a hard year but I am ready to just take a break to be honest. I will be staying in Australia. I have three young kids to think about so I will be just looking for work and go from there.

“It is disappointing if it is the end of my (NRL) career.”

Now Fox Sports believes that Burgess will retire.