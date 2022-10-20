England boss Shaun Wane names squad for France with the inclusion of Wigan Warriors duo and Leeds Rhinos star

Head coach Shaun Wane has named his 19-man squad for Saturday’s Rugby League World Cup Group A clash with France at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Wane includes all seven players from his 24-strong tournament squad who didn’t feature in last Saturday’s convincing 60-6 defeat of Samoa in Newcastle. In come Wigan Warriors pair John Bateman and Kai Pearce-Paul, Super League Grand Finalists Joe Batchelor (St Helens) and Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Salford Red Devils’ Andy Ackers and Marc Sneyd, and England’s all-time leading try-scorer Ryan Hall of Hull KR.

England top the Group A table on points difference from France, who enjoyed a 34-12 win over Greece in their opening fixture. A limited number of tickets for the game (Kick off 5pm) are available via the Rugby League World Cup website.

England squad

1 Sam Tomkins

3 Kallum Watkins

4 Herbie Farnworth

5 Ryan Hall

6 Jack Welsby

7 George Williams

8 Tom Burgess

9 Michael McIlorum

10 Luke Thompson

11 Elliott Whitehead

12 John Bateman

13 Victor Radley

14 Dom Young

18 Chris Hill

19 Andy Ackers

21 Marc Sneyd

22 Joe Batchelor

23 Mikolaj Oledzki

24 Kai Pearce-Paul