Bradford Bulls set for more big signings following brilliant capture of Leeds Rhinos man Jack Walker

YESTERDAY, Bradford Bulls announced one of the greatest signings in their past decade with the capture of Leeds Rhinos star Jack Walker.

Walker, of course, has had a difficult number of years with injury since bursting onto the scene as a 17-year-old back in 2017, but the fullback spent the latter half of 2022 on loan at Hull FC.

Under Brett Hodgson, Walker excelled greatly with a number of Black and Whites fans wanting to see the fullback extend his stay at the club.

However, another serious injury towards the back end of the Super League season left Walker seemingly in the dark with his exit from Leeds expected.

The 23-year-old put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Bulls yesterday as the Odsal club try desperately to improve on their dismal Championship finish in 2022 where they finished outside the play-offs.

And head coach Mark Dunning revealed when talking about the Walker signing that more big recruits such as this are expected to come through the doors at Odsal in the next few weeks and months.

“There are a number of plates spinning at the moment like Jack, hopefully more will fall into place soon,” Dunning said on the Bradford website.

“The supporters have been really patient and have been wanting a signing like this, this is the first part of hopefully a few more deals like this to come.”

It’s set to be a big rebuild under Dunning following the exit of John Kear midway through the 2022 season, but the signing of Walker is a major coup and it has certainly inspired the Bradford fans.