Axed South Sydney Rabbitohs boss Jason Demetriou finds new job for rest of the 2024 season

AXED South Sydney Rabbitohs boss Jason Demetriou has not been out of work for long.

Just a week after being given his marching orders by the Redfern club, Demetriou has been snapped up by Triple M to form part of their expert commentary team.

The Australian will work alongside Emma Lawrence, James Graham, and Wade Graham on Thursday night.

“We’re excited to have someone of JD’s expertise join our NRL coverage,‘’ NRL Content Manager Charlie White said.

“When you look around the game, there’s no coach within the media landscape with his relevancy or currency within today’s game.

“He has lived and breathed NRL head coaching for the past three years, so this is a very unique opportunity to get inside the mind of a modern day coach and what listeners will love is the way he breaks down the game with behind the scenes insights and importantly, is easily understood by the fans.”

Where Demetriou’s long-term coaching future belongs remains to be seen.

