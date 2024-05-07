RFL investigating Hull KR-St Helens “disturbing” crowd trouble in Super League clash

THE RFL is set to investigate crowd trouble at Craven Park on Friday as Hull KR inflicted a hefty 40-20 defeat on St Helens.

Footage of unsavoury scenes involving both sets of fans circulated on social media following that Super League clash over the weekend and those scenes have now made their way to the governing body.

As a result, both clubs will be investigated, with an RFL official confirming to League Express as such in a statement: “After becoming aware of disturbing clips on social media from Saturday’s match, the RFL will be contacting both clubs for their observations, in addition to considering the usual reports.”

Rovers don’t have long to wait until their next fixture with Willie Peters’ side going up against high-flying Warrington Wolves on Thursday night at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Saints were fined £1,500, suspended until the end of the 2025 season, for breaches of the Operational Rules relating to stewarding, following an incident after the Betfred Super League fixture against Leigh Leopards on March 1.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast