Barrow Raiders’ Hakim Miloudi receives huge ban after tempestuous Championship tie

Barrow Raiders centre Hakim Miloudi has been banned for eight matches by a tribunal.

The French international was found guilty of a Grade F charge of other contrary behaviour in Barrow’s recent Championship defeat to Batley Bulldogs.

The charge combined separate offences of recklessly making contact with an opponent off the ball, and moving an injured player.

Both clubs made accusations following the tempestuous match, with the Raiders making a complaint of unacceptable language used by one of their representatives towards Miloudi.

Batley denied the allegation and in turn made two complaints of their own, of Miloudi “feigning a head injury”, and of an “assault” on their player James Meadows.

The RFL say that the allegations made by both clubs are currently being investigated by their Compliance Department.

As well as the lengthy ban, Miloudi – a former Super League player with Hull FC and Toronto Wolfpack – has also been fined £250.

Meanwhile, West Wales Raiders player Ieuan Badham has received a five-match suspension from the tribunal for Grade D punching in their League One defeat to Rochdale Hornets.