Daryl Powell reveals extent of injuries to key Warrington Wolves trio

Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell has explained the absences of George Williams, Oliver Holmes and Connor Wrench from the squad to face Salford Red Devils on Thursday night.

All three will miss the Super League game with minor injuries, with Powell outlining the issues and when he hopes to have each of the trio back.

“Oli Holmes got a slight hamstring tear,” said Powell. “He’ll miss this week and probably miss Monday (away at Hull FC) but I’m hoping he’ll be available for the Saturday after against Huddersfield.

“George has an abdominal tear. He’s run today so I’m hoping to get update from the medical staff later.

“I’m not sure whether it will be Monday or the Huddersfield game (he comes back). Fingers crossed we may have George back Monday but if not it will be Saturday.”

On Wrench, he added: “He has had a bit of trouble with his back, so he saw a specialist yesterday.

“It’s pretty good news that it’s a slight bulging disc and not a stress fracture, which he’s had a little bit of trouble with in the past. So we’re hopeful another week or two and he’ll be available for selection.”

On the positive side, Warrington welcome Stefan Ratchford and Matty Ashton back into the fold after missing the last two matches with shoulder and calf injuries respectively.

Powell hopes they will make a difference as the struggling Wolves look to end a five-match losing run in all competitions.

“It’s great to have both back, they’re great additions into the team,” he said. “Stef with his experience, our performance this week is massively important so that will help hugely.

“And I think Matty Ashton has been one of our better players in the early part of the season so it’ll be great to have him back in there.”