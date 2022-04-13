Bradford Bulls re-sign former Newcastle Thunder forward

Bradford Bulls have re-signed forward Sam Hallas following his departure from fellow Championship side Newcastle Thunder.

The 25-year-old, a Leeds Rhinos academy product who spent more than four years at the Bulls, only left Odsal for Newcastle at the beginning of this season.

Despite starting in all but one of Thunder’s matches before his exit last week, Hallas left the club as work opportunuities meant he decided to leave his full-time deal at Newcastle and return to Yorkshire, where he has secured a part-time deal back with Bradford.

“It is nice to be back – obviously I signed at Newcastle and it is a fantastic club, all the players and staff up there are outstanding but I got an opportunity away from the game I couldn’t turn down,” said Hallas.

“It meant I couldn’t be full time anymore but luckily I had a couple of offers and Bradford were one of them – it is good to be back here and see all the lads.”

Bulls head coach John Kear, who will pick Hallas for the Good Friday clash with Halifax Panthers, added: “I am absolutely delighted, we did not want to lose him but understood Sam’s reasoning with regards to the opportunity to go full time.

“It has not worked out in that regard but now he has a good job back down here and when we realised he wanted part time we jumped at the chance – I am delighted he has accepted the challenge and opportunity and I am 100% sure he will add to us.”