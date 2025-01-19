Danny McGuire’s verdict on Castleford Tigers’ ‘reduced contact’ friendly in Valencia

DANNY McGUIRE said Castleford got plenty out of Saturday’s pre-season run-out against Valencia Huracanes, despite playing with reduced contact.

The Tigers finished as 50-8 winners over a select Spanish side, with try-scorers including new halfback Daejarn Asi.

But a late change of venue, onto artificial turf at Pavelló Cobert Carlos Pellicer in the town of Tavernes de la Valldigna, saw the game played with lowered contact.

“It’s difficult to sell to rugby players that they have to tone the contact down and not play on instinct but I thought they did really well,” said McGuire.

“Some of the Valencia boys are inexperienced but it was a safe game, it never looked like anyone was going to get injured. It was very respectful.

“Our halves controlled the game well. We scored a couple of good tries. We conceded a couple which I’m not too happy about.”

The match came at the end of a week-long training camp in Spain for the Super League side.

McGuire added: “It was good fun. There were a lot of locals watching the game and that’s what we’re here for, to spread the word of Rugby League.

“I think the week has been really successful. We’ve got a lot out of it, like the connection with the players.

“We’ve got through the game unscathed as well. We had to tone the contact down because of the change of surface but it’s been really worthwhile. It’s been a fantastic week.

“I really enjoyed the game and there were plenty of Castleford supporters who seem to have had a great weekend as well.

“This is the start of something which could get bigger. I thought (Valencia) handled themselves really well.

“Speaking to some of their lads, they were really excited to rub shoulders with Super League players. Hopefully it’s something we can do long-term.”