World Cup details out this week

NEXT year’s World Cup schedule will be revealed on Friday morning.

Organisers have been busy finalising arrangements for the delayed tournament, which should have taken place this year but was postponed in August after the withdrawal of holders Australia and New Zealand, who cited concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Both are committed to competing next Autumn, with the first of the 61 matches, spread across three sections (men’s, women’s and wheelchair) taking place on Saturday, October 15, when England men face Samoa at St James’ Park, Newcastle.

The tournament will run until Saturday, November 19, when the women’s and men’s finals take place at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Only five fixtures (four matchdays) have been affected by the rescheduling.

A total of 21 venues, spread across 18 towns and cities, will be used.

But the list will no longer include Liverpool’s Anfield or the city’s M&S Bank Arena due to redevelopment work and existing commitments respectively.

Organisers have also confirmed the Physical Disability World Cup will take place in Warrington and include Ireland as a sixth participant alongside Australia, England, New Zealand, Scotland and Wales.

General admission tickets and hospitality for all 61 matches will go on sale from 9am on Friday via rlwc2021.com/tickets.

Fans who have purchased tickets for the revised fixtures will be contacted with information on what will happen next.

A dedicated refund window will be available from Wednesday week, November 24.

The BBC have confirmed that all 61 World Cup matches will be shown live and free across their platforms.

World Cup chief executive Jon Dutton said: “We have suffered a setback, but since that moment in August, we have dedicated all our energy towards rebuilding.

“A huge amount of work has gone in behind the scenes and thanks to so many people we have the opportunity to deliver a bigger and better tournament next Autumn.”

