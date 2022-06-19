Joe Lovodua’s desire to remain at Hull FC as Josh Reynolds nears exit

Joe Lovodua says he is keen to remain a Hull FC player next year and hopes a new deal can be completed soon.

The 24-year-old has been one of the finds of the Super League season, having arrived from Australia to little fanfare at the end of last year.

Lovodua has been among Hull’s best players, and his versatility has proven particularly valuable having featured at hooker, stand-off, scrum-half, loose forward and even the back row.

While there appears to be no future at Hull for halfback Josh Reynolds, who has reportedly been in talks with the club over the weekend to leave with immediate effect after an ineffective year-and-a-half, Lovodua looks set to be around for longer.

The Fijian is only on a one-year contract and negotiations are ongoing with the club over a renewal.

“I’ve expressed that I want to stay so hopefully that can get sorted soon,” Lovodua, who has been ever-present this term, told League Express.

“I’m really enjoying my time; they’ve embraced me as their own and made me feel welcome. I’m really enjoying my footy and want to stay.”

Lovodua has proven a revelation in an inconsistent Hull side and he believes he has done what he initially set out to do in making the move to the UK.

“I felt I came over with a point to prove,” he said.

“I wasn’t overwhelmed, moving to another country.

“I just wanted to put my head down, work hard and play my best footy, the footy I know I can play. I think I have shown what I can do.”

As well as a longer stay at the MKM Stadium, Lovodua is hoping to feature in the World Cup at the end of the year.

He might not have played any NRL but he had his time in the spotlight in 2017, as part of the Fijian team that reached the semi-finals of the tournament.

Lovodua played in the both the quarter-final, when they sensationally upset New Zealand, and the subsequent loss to eventual champions Australia.

“It was my first time playing for Fiji,” said Lovodua, who made half of his eight Fiji caps to date at that World Cup and returned to the international scene last week with the Combined Nations All Stars.

“I was one of the youngest in the squad, playing with the likes of Viliame Kikau, Apisai Koroisau, Suliasi Vunivalu, Kevin Naiqama.

“Being surrounded by those players for a couple of months in camp, you learn a lot.

“I have a lot of good memories, looking back now. It just makes you even more excited to be in that camp (again).

“I still watch the videos from back then, when the final whistle was blown (after the New Zealand win).

“I remember running on the pitch and just hugging all the boys. There were a lot of emotions that night.

“With the players and the talent coming through for Fiji, if we stick together as an organisation and the players continue to put their hands up, I reckon we can take it to the powerhouses again.”

Meanwhile, Hull centre Carlos Tuimavave has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

“I’ve worked incredibly hard and had many goals that I set out to achieve this season, so to have my campaign ended like this is heartbreaking,” said Tuimavave, who has been at the MKM Stadium since 2016.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.