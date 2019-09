Batley Bulldogs have confirmed the signing of halfback Ben White.

As revealed first in League Express, the 24-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the club after spending time at Halifax and Barrow last season.

White joined Fax after a spell in Australia and made 12 appearances for the club before making the move to Barrow.

He will link up with new head coach Craig Lingard at the start of pre-season.