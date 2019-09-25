Widnes win race to sign former St Helens player

Widnes Vikings have signed centre Jake Spedding on a one-year deal.

The former St Helens Academy player ended the season at Featherstone, having joined the Rovers from Barrow Raiders ahead of transfer deadline day.

He made 20 appearances for the Raiders this season, scoring five tries, while last year he crossed eight times in 18 games for Sheffield.

“I’m delighted it’s all signed and sorted, I can’t wait to get started,” he said.

“Kieron spoke to me a couple of times and was keen for me to come and join this club, which speaks volumes to me.

“I’ve been at a few clubs now in the Championship, and I’m starting to get a feel of what is needed to be successful in this division. Hopefully I can bring some of that to the squad for next season.

“This club is massive and speaks for itself, and I’d love nothing more than to help get it back up to where it belongs.

“I want to let the fans know that I’ll give 100% every time I wear the shirt, and hopefully I can reward them with plenty of tries and some fast, attacking rugby.”