Halifax have named Paul Brearley as their fourth signing for 2020.

The towering 6’7 back-rower joins the club from Batley, where he enjoyed an impressive maiden season in the pro game after arriving at the club from Rochdale Mayfield.

Brearley scored six tries in 25 appearances for the Bulldogs last season.

He will join Jodie Broughton, Tom Gilmore and Keegan Hirst in Simon Grix’s new-look squad for next season.