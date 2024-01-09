RFL responds to reports that BBC has won rights to Super League coverage until 2026

THE RFL has responded to reports that the BBC has won rights to Super League coverage until the end of the 2026 season.

This morning, Mail Sport revealed that the BBC had won rights for at least 12 matches each season shown live on BBC Two on Saturday evenings – starting from February and going until the end of the season

Games will also be made available on the BBC iPlayer, whilst the BBC will cover two play-off games at the end of the season – much like Channel 4 did in 2022 and 2023 – as well as the World Club Challenge between Wigan Warriors and NRL champions Penrith Panthers on 24 February.

Now an RFL spokesperson has told League Express: “As stated previously, RL Commercial has been in positive discussions regarding free to air coverage of Betfred Super League fixtures from the 2024 season, and we hope to be able to confirm details later this month.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.