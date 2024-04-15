BBC viewing figures for Hull KR-Leigh and St Helens-Warrington revealed

THE BBC viewing figures for Hull KR’s victory over Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves’ impressive win over St Helens have been revealed.

Both fixtures took place on BBC Two, with KR-Leigh taking place on Saturday and Saints-Warrington being played yesterday.

Now, Rugby League on TV has revealed that KR’s victory over Leigh (BBC Two Saturday) had an average viewing figure of 381,000 with a 521,000 peak (6.30pm) and 3.8% audience share.

On Sunday, St Helens v Warrington (BBC Two Sunday) had a 342,000 average with a 414,000 peak (6pm) and 3.5% audience share.

During Saturday’s fixture, Rovers ran out 26-14 winners whilst Warrington secured a shock 31-8 win over Saints.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.