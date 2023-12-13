Ben Nakubuwai to stay at Leigh Leopards as Super League club at full quota

LEIGH LEOPARDS now have one quota spot open following the exit of Ben Nakubuwai.

League Express can reveal that the Fijian prop will be with the Leopards in 2024 after making 22 appearances for the club in two years since his move ahead of the 2022 Championship campaign.

In that time, Nakubuwai scored two tries and earned a reputation for himself as a barnstorming prop.

There had been question marks concerning Nakubuwai’s future with the 27-year-old out of contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

That brings Leigh’s quota to seven with Tom Amone, John Asiata, Edwin Ipape, Ricky Leutele, Matt Moylan and Kai O’Donnell joining Nakubuwai at the Leigh Sports Village for 2024.

Nakubuwai also made over 40 appearances for the Salford Red Devils between 2018 and 2019.

