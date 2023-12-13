Championship odds revealed as Featherstone Rovers drop down the pecking order

THE Championship 2024 season isn’t too far away – and it is set to be one of the most competitive seasons in recent history.

Wakefield Trinity were relegated from the Super League at the end of 2023 whilst Dewsbury Rams and Doncaster were promoted from League One.

Championship stalwarts Featherstone Rovers, York Knights, Bradford Bulls, Halifax Panthers, Sheffield Eagles and Batley Bulldogs will be as competitive as ever whilst Barrow Raiders, Whitehaven and Swinton Lions will be no pushovers.

Toulouse Olympique are also being backed for big season by Super League and Championship sponsors Betfred.

Here are the Championship odds for 2024:

Wakefield Trinity – 2/5

Toulouse Olympique – 7/1

Featherstone Rovers – 8/1

Bradford Bulls – 12/1

Halifax Panthers – 18/1

Widnes Vikings – 25/1

York Knights – 28/1

Sheffield Eagles – 28/1

Batley Bulldogs – 40/1

Doncaster – 50/1

Dewsbury Rams – 66/1

Barrow Raiders – 100/1

Whitehaven – 100/1

Swinton Lions – 100/1

