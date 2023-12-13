Leeds Rhinos wanted Brisbane Broncos veteran Kurt Capewell

BRISBANE BRONCOS enjoyed a resurgence during the 2023 NRL season under head coach Kevin Walters.

After missing out on a finals spot in 2022, the Broncos finished second last season and made it to the NRL Grand Final before going down to the Penrith Panthers.

An important cog in that Brisbane wheel was Kurt Capewell, whose standards on and off the field have helped turn around a flailing culture at Red Hill.

That being said, despite being contracted with the Broncos for 2024, the Queensland club told Capewell that they can’t afford to extend his deal into 2025 and beyond.

That left the 30-year-old in the wilderness with the New Zealand Warriors offering Capewell a three-year deal with immediate effect – something which he has now taken up.

However, League Express understands that Leeds Rhinos had made enquiries about the 30-year-old to take him to Headingley for 2025 when his contract with Brisbane runs out.

Of course, with the Rhinos already possessing seven quota spots for 2024, it would mean that Rohan Smith would need to lose one of his overseas stars.

That being said, League Express can reveal that Capewell has passed up that opportunity and will remain in the NRL with the Warriors for 2024, 2025 and 2026.

