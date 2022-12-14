Ben Woolf, brother of ex-Super League boss Kristian Woolf, takes up top-flight coaching role

ALONGSIDE the Smith family, the Woolf family must be one of the most talented in terms of coaching.

With the Smiths having Tony, Brian and Rohan, the Woolfs have Kristian and Ben.

Whilst Kristian is a name that rings through Super League having won three Grand Finals in a row as well as one Challenge Cup, Ben is perhaps lesser known in the UK.

However, in Australia, Ben is quietly enhancing his reputation as a coach with the former Tweed Head Seagulls boss now taking the reins as an assistant coach with St George Illawarra Dragons.

In his role as assistant to head coach Anthony Griffin, Woolf will be taking care of the defensive side of things and now he has revealed how he was given the role.

“I was lucky enough to be given an interview with Hook (St George head coach Anthony Griffin). He contacted me late last year about coming down and I had an interview about my philosophies and I was lucky enough to be given a chance here,” Woolf told NRL.com.

“I’m looking after the defence, that’s my main role as an assistant coach. A lot of the processes won’t change but it’s about becoming more efficient.

“A big focus is bringing the group together and being aware of working together.”

Woolf also spoke about his previous experience in standing him in good stead.

“My background is in school teaching, I was lucky enough to come straight out of uni to coach the under 20s at the titans and worked in a few roles there before moving to the Tweed Head Seagulls and becoming a head coach.

“I’ve worked with all age groups from 12s and 13s to men so it gives me good experience.”