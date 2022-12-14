The Channel 4 fixture that pulled in the biggest viewing figure in Super League 2022

CHANNEL 4 took rugby league by storm in the 2022 Super League season.

After agreeing a two-year deal with the broadcasting giants, top-flight rugby league was shown live on Channel 4 for the first time ever – and it’s safe to say it was a success.

With Channel 4 heading into its second season with rugby league, it’s only fair to look back at what the terrestrial channel achieved in 2022.

In all ten games broadcast last season, all yielded over six figures in terms of viewers, but several fixtures stood out for their incredible numbers. Now League Express can reveal all ten figures in terms of the average audience for the whole game.

Round 1

Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves

Saturday 12 February

531,000 Channel 4 viewers

Round 2

Hull FC vs St Helens

Saturday 19 February

515,000 Channel 4 viewers

Round 5

Warrington Wolves vs Wakefield Trinity

Saturday 19 March

198,000 Channel 4 viewers

Round 10

Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils

Sunday 24 April

213,000 Channel 4 viewers

Round 13

Hull KR vs Catalans Dragons

Saturday 21 May

207,000 Channel 4 viewers

Round 14

Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors

Saturday 4 June

302,000 Channel 4 viewers

Round 22

St Helens vs Castleford Tigers

Sunday 7 August

259,000 Channel 4 viewers

Play-offs

Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils

Saturday 10 September

189,000 Channel 4 viewers

Semi-final play-off

St Helens vs Salford Red Devils

Saturday 17 September

283,000 Channel 4 viewers

From the statistics shown above, it is clear that there was an instant interest in viewing Super League games on Channel 4, with over half a million people choosing to watch the opening two games.

Though the audience figures continued to fluctuate throughout the season, being able to attract almost 300,000 viewers for the semi-final play-off between St Helens and Salford Red Devils was brilliant considering the game was also broadcast on Sky Sports.