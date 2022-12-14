UK Anti-Doping’s list of substances and methods prohibited in sport and rugby league published for first time in groundbreaking move

THE World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has recently released the 2023 List of Prohibited Substances and Methods (the List).

Broken down into several categories, the List identifies which substances and methods are prohibited at all times, in-competition only, and within specific sports.

That’s according to the UK Anti-Doping website here which has published the list ahead of it coming into being at 1 January 2023.

In publishing the List now, UKAD have given “athletes and their support personnel sufficient time to make themselves aware of the changes, review any medications they use, and apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) if required before the updated List comes into effect.”

Prohibited List: Additional Examples

S1. Anabolic Agents

S4. Hormone and Metabolic Modulators

S5. Diuretics and Masking Agents

M1. Manipulation of Blood and Blood Components

S6. Stimulants

Meanwhile, WADA’s Executive Committee approved the List Expert Advisory Group’s recommendation to prohibit the narcotic tramadol in-competition which will come into being on 1 January 2024.

This delay is to “enable athletes and athlete support personnel to prepare for the change, WADA-Accredited Laboratories to update their procedures, and sports authorities to develop educational tools.”