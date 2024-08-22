Brad Arthur admits exits of “a couple” of Leeds Rhinos stars as he gives recruitment update

BRAD ARTHUR has revealed that “a couple” of Leeds Rhinos stars will be exiting the club at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

After etching a new one-year deal to remain at Headingley for the 2025 season, Arthur has set about outlining what he needs on the recruitment front going forward.

With the departure of a few Rhinos players expected – such as Rhyse Martin and James Donaldson – Arthur has a bit of tinkering that he must do for next season.

“It’s not about changing, we have got a good squad but we just need to strengthen it,” Arthur said.

“We have a couple of guys leaving for whatever reason so that’s opened up a couple of spots. Me and Ian (Blease) are working through it.

“We need to make long-term decisions, getting the right people in. We don’t need a lot, just a couple to strengthen.

“All the guys under contract here are all keen on staying.”

