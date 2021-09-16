Betfred Championship Leading Scorers

Craig Hall of Featherstone Rovers has pulled level with Chris Hankinson at the top of the Championship goal scoring chart as we go into the final regular week of the Championship season, with both players now having kicked 76 goals.

Hall kicked six goals in Featherstone’s 48-28 win over London Broncos on Sunday, while Hankinson replied with four goals for the Broncos.

It means that Featherstone players sit at the top of all three scoring tables, with Hall having scored the most points, with 236, while Robert winger Gareth Gales sits at the top of the try scoring chart, with 25 touchdowns.

Tries

1 Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 25

2 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 21

3 Abbas Miski (London Broncos) 18

4 Deon Cross (Widnes Vikings) 16

5 Gideon Boafo (London Broncos) 15

6 = Fa’amanu Brown (Featherstone Rovers) 14

Kieran Gill (Newcastle Thunder) 14

Lachlan Walmsley (Whitehaven) 14

9 Andy Gabriel (Dewsbury Rams) 13

10 = Jack Johnson (Newcastle Thunder) 12

Andrew Bulman (Whitehaven) 12

Matty Marsh (York City Knights) 12

Goals

1 = Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 76

Chris Hankinson (London Broncos) 76

3 Lachlan Walmsley (Whitehaven) 65

4 Kieran Dixon (York City Knights) 59

5 Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique) 55

6 = Izaac Farrell (Sheffield Eagles) 51

Josh Woods (Newcastle Thunder) 51

8 = Tom Gilmore (Batley Bulldogs) 45

Martyn Ridyard (Swinton Lions) 45

10 = Danny Brough (Bradford Bulls) 44

Steve Tyrer (Widnes Vikings) 44

Points

1 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 236

2 Chris Hankinson (London Broncos) 188

3 Lachlan Walmsley (Whitehaven) 186

4 Kieran Dixon (York City Knights) 162

5 Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique) 126

6 Izaac Farrell (Sheffield Eagles) 118

7 Steve Tyrer (Widnes Vikings) 116

8 Josh Woods (Newcastle Thunder) 115

9 Danny Brough (Bradford Bulls) 101

10 Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 100