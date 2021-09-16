Betfred League 1 Leading Scorers

Barrow Raiders winger Theerapol Ritson’s seven tries against West Wales Raiders last Sunday has catapulted him to the top of the League 1 try scoring table, where he shares first place with North Wales Crusaders winger Rob Massam, with 22 tries.

The two players are six ahead of third placed Brad Holroyd of Workington Town.

But Keighley Cougars star Jack Miller has no challengers at the top of the goalscoring and points scoring lists, where he rules the roost with 90 goals and 224 points.

Tries

1 = Theerapol Ritson (Barrow Raiders) 22

Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders) 22

3 Brad Holroyd (Workington Town) 16

4 Matty Chrimes (Hunslet) 13

5 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 11

6 = Dave Scott (Coventry Bears) 10

Charlie Graham (Keighley Cougars) 10

Taylor Prell (Keighley Cougars) 10

Brenden Santi (Keighley Cougars) 10

Lameck Juma (London Skolars) 10

Patrick Ah Van (North Wales Crusaders) 10

Gav Rodden (North Wales Crusaders) 10

Lewis Sheridan (Rochdale Hornets) 10

Jamie Murphy (West Wales Raiders) 10

Matty Henson (Workington Town) 10

Goals

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 90

2 Carl Forber (Workington Town) 67

3 Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 58

4 Dan Coates (Coventry Bears) 54

5 Neil Thorman (London Skolars) 51

6 Matty Beharrell (Doncaster) 50

7 Jamie Dallimore (Barrow Raiders) 48

8 Dom Brambani (Hunslet) 47

9 Will Ramsey (West Wales Raiders) 28

10 Ryan Shaw (Barrow Raiders) 27

Points

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 224

2 Carl Forber (Workington Town) 154

3 Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 152

4 Dan Coates (Coventry Bears) 141

5 Matty Beharrell (Doncaster) 136

6 Jamie Dallimore (Barrow Raiders) 117

7 Neil Thorman (London Skolars) 102

8 Dom Brambani (Hunslet) 98

9 Theerapol Ritson (Barrow Raiders) 94

10 Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders) 88