Betfred delighted to extend sponsorship

Betfred and the Rugby Football League have announced two-year extensions to the title sponsorships of the Championship, League 1 and the Women’s Super League.

And Betfred have extended their partnership with the RFL to include the Wheelchair Super League – matching the sponsorship of the Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair Challenge Cups which was extended earlier this year.

Last week the company extended its sponsorship of Super League for a further two years to the end of 2023.

Ralph Rimmer, the RFL Chief Executive: “This is another great boost for the Betfred Championship, League 1, Women’s Super League and now Wheelchair Super League competitions.

“Betfred broke new ground for Rugby League when they became the first sponsors for the Women’s Super League in 2019, and now they are doing the same with the Wheelchair Super League.

“Both competitions are going from strength to strength in terms of quality on the field and profile off it, and the prospects for 2022 are so exciting with all the players having a home World Cup as their focus.

“The Betfred Championship and League 1 have also resumed in 2021 after the disruption caused by the pandemic and it’s been great to see the clubs in both competitions getting back to what they do best, at the heart of their communities.

“As title partners, Betfred work enthusiastically and creatively with the RFL and our clubs to promote the competitions, so we’re delighted to extend that partnership until at least the end of 2023.”

Betfred boss Fred Done is delighted to deepen his company’s commitment to Rugby League.

“Following the recent extension of the Betfred Super League and the Betfred Challenge Cup agreements I am delighted to be able announce similar extensions to our Championship, League 1 and Women’s Super League agreements and I am especially pleased that we are now able to include a two-year sponsorship of the Wheelchair Super League for the first time,” he said.

“We have built up a tremendous relationship with the sport of Rugby League and look forward to working together for at least another two years.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.