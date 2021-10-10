Rovers’ optimism over recovering duo

Hull KR are hoping hooker Matt Parcell and backrower Dean Hadley will be fit to start training with the rest of Tony Smith’s squad in December.

Australian hooker Parcell and backrow Hadley have had surgery following pectoral and shoulder problems respectively.

The pair were among a number of players sidelined during the play-offs, which Rovers reached on the back of ten wins in 20 league games.

Other absentees were Fiji international prop Korbin Sims, whose first season after joining from St George Illawarra Dragons was halted by an Achilles tendon injury, and former Bradford duo Elliot Minchella and Ethan Ryan.

Second rower Minchella is returning from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while versatile back Ryan has a damaged wrist.

A third ex-Bulls player, halfback Rowan Milnes, picked up a shoulder niggle during the play-off eliminator win at Warrington and missed the defeat by Catalans Dragons in France.

Meanwhile, backrower Kane Linnett claimed a hat-trick at his club’s annual awards evening.

The 32-year-old Scotland international, who was signed from North Queensland Cowboys in 2019, was crowned Roger Millward Player of the Year and Members’ Player of the Year for the second season running and also claimed the Players’ Player of the Year gong.

Parcell and Ryan Hall came second and third respectively in both the Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year.

Linnett, who appeared in every match and scored 13 tries, was named in the Super League Dream Team last month.

Hooker Jez Litten, 23, took the Young Player of the Year prize for the second season in succession.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.