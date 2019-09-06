Austin returns as Warrington get back on track

Warrington picked up their first win in seven league games as they edged past Wakefield 23-16.

Blake Austin returned to action after a month out as the Wolves secured their place in the play-offs, and kept hopes alive of a second-placed finish.

Wakefield started brightly, but Warrington’s class showed eventually as they established a 16-0 half-time lead following tries through Daryl Clark, Ben Currie and Josh Charnley.

But Trinity scored twice in the opening seven minutes of the second-half through Morgan Escare and Ben Jones-Bishop, with Danny Brough’s conversions cutting the deficit to four.

Bryson Goodwin and Ryan Hampshire exchanged quick tries, but Warrington saw the game out as Ratchford kicked a penalty goal and Dec Patton landed a late drop goal.

Wolves: Ratchford, Lineham, Goodwin, King, Charnley, Austin, Patton. Hill, D Clark, Cooper, Currie, Murdoch-Masila, J Clark. Subs: Philbin, Akauola, Mamo, Smith.

Trinity: Escare, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Arundel, Hampshire, Miller, Brough, Kopczak, Randell, Tangata, Kirmond, Tanginoa, Crowther. Subs: Wood, King, Gwaze, Green.