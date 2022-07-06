Dragons confirm capture of Tom Johnstone for 2023

Catalans Dragons have announced the signing of Tom Johnstone from the 2023 season on a two-year contract.

Johnstone, 26, who was born in Germany and is of Scottish descent, made his debut as a teenager for Wakefield in 2015

One of the fastest players and best finishers in the Super League, he has scored 87 tries in 112 appearances for Wakefield, although he has twice suffered anterior cruciate ligament injuries in 2017 and 2019, as well as concussion injuries that have hampered his career.

Named Super League Young Player of the Year in 2016, he was a member of the 2018 Super League Dream Team.

He received his first International call up against France in 2018, scoring a hat-trick of tries on his England debut.

Tom Johnstone said: “Firstly I would to thank Steve McNamara for the opportunity to come here. Once I’d spoken to him and heard what the club are aspiring to achieve, I knew it was perfect fit for me.

“My main goal is to win a Grand Final and it would be incredible to do that and create history here.

“I am really excited and grateful for the opportunity to play for such a great club.

“It’s easy to see the passion the fans have and I can’t wait to play for them next year.”

Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara said: “We are very happy to add Tom to our squad for next season. He has blistering speed, power and try scoring ability whilst having a desire to continue to develop all parts of his game. He will bring depth and competition to our wing spots in 2023.”