Bizarre fungal infection causes havoc with Super League pitch

A bizarre fungal infection has caused havoc with a Super League pitch, as the consequences have been vividly shown over the weekend.

As the race for the League Leaders’ Shield hotted up over the weekend, Wigan Warriors travelled to Catalans Dragons knowing that a win would take them to two points behind the French side.

However, both sides had to contend with an awful looking pitch as Sky Sports pundits revealed that a bizarre fungal infection had caused the Stade Gilbert Brutus turf to be thrown up.

The fungal infection came from sharing a lawnmower with Perpignan Rugby Union – who knew something like that could happen from sharing a lawnmower!

Of course, it didn’t hamper Wigan’s performance as the Warriors ran out emphatic 34-0 winners over Catalans to set up a grandstand finish for the League Leaders’ Shield with only four games to go.

