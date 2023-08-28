England Rugby League launch new kit

ENGLAND Rugby League have revealed the nation’s new kit.

The new kit will see competitive action for the first time when England’s Men play Tonga at St Helens on Sunday 22 October – the opening match of the first-ever international series between the two nations and the first time they will have met since 2017’s memorable Rugby League World Cup Semi-final in Auckland.

Designed in partnership with official England kit provider OXEN, the kit retains the navy blue and white colour combination which proved so popular at RLWC2021, with the addition of red subtly incorporated into the predominantly navy chevron, collar and cuff. Extra comfort is provided by a specially designed ribbed collar and side panels. Embroidered England and Oxen logos complete the eye-catching design.

Lee Jenkinson, OXEN CEO, says: “We are immensely proud to see our brand once again deliver a stunning look for England Rugby League and we wish them well in the international series against Tonga.

“Over the last two years our partnership with England has gone from strength to strength, with the RLWC2021 shirt breaking sales records. With such a strong response to the inclusion of navy blue last year, we’ve retained that for 2023 and added subtle tones of red alongside the now instantly-recognisable recognisable chevron design. Hopefully the jersey will be a winner on and off the pitch!”

he new England RL shirt can be purchased now from Oxen’s Elite Pro Sports online store, with prices ranging from £34.99 (toddlers) to £54.99 (Adults up to 6XL).

The first 100 people to purchase the new England RL shirt will go into a draw to win four hospitality tickets to the England versus Tonga series opener at St Helens.

England will play Tonga at St Helens on Sunday 22 October (Totally Wicked Stadium, 2.30pm), Huddersfield on Saturday 28 October (John Smith’s Stadium, 2.30pm) and Leeds on Saturday 4 November (Headingley Stadium, 2.30pm). The Headingley fixture will be a double-header, also featuring England Women who will wear the new design for the first time against Wales (KO 12noon).

RL Commercial Managing Director, Rhodri Jones, added: “The recently announced international calendar offers an exciting outlook for international Rugby League, beginning in a little over eight weeks’ time with the visit of Tonga.

“It promises to be a fantastic series and we can’t wait to see the thousands of passionate England fans in the stands wearing the new shirt, featuring the chevron design which has quickly become synonymous with England Rugby League.”