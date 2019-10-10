Blake Austin called into World Cup Nines squad

Blake Austin will play for England in the World Cup 9s next week.

The Warrington halfback has replaced Wolves team-mate Jack Hughes in the squad after the back-rower pulled out with a hamstring injury.

The Australian enjoyed a fine maiden season in Super League and was nominated for the Man of Steel. He is available for England after proving his eligibility through his family.

Austin has recovered from an ankle problem that saw him limp off in Warrington’s play-off defeat to Castleford last month.

As for Hughes, he is still hoping to be available for the Great Britain tour later this year.

The squad will fly out to Sydney on Sunday.