Martin Offiah to become a fugitive

Martin Offiah is set to become a fugitive after signing up for TV reality show Celebrity Hunted.

The legendary Rugby League star has signed up for the Channel 4 show for charity as part of their Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

The show sees the contestants go on the run for a fortnight and try to avoid being captured by Hunters, a group of former police, intelligence personnel and other trained specialists.

The show will air on Sunday and will include several other celebrity contestants, including Welsh rugby union player Gavin Henson, who famously almost joined former Wales Rugby League side Celtic Crusaders.

Offiah will be on the run for a fortnight and, if he can avoid being captured, will win a stake of the £100,000 prize.