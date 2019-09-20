Blake Austin doubtful for Great Britain tour after knee injury

Blake Austin is a doubt for Great Britain’s tour of the southern hemisphere.

The Warrington halfback suffered a knee injury as the Wolves were dumped out of the play-offs by Castleford.

Austin suffered the injury in the first-half and was unable to return to the field after failing a fitness test at half-time.

“It looks like a medial ligament injury in the knee,” head coach Steve Price confirmed.

“I’m not sure what grading it is at this moment in time whether it is grade one or two, I’m not so sure.

“At half-time he just wasn’t right so we decided to make the switch.

“It’s a difficult one. It is a question you would have to ask Wayne and his medical staff but once we get the scans over the next couple of days then we will go from there. Hopefully it is nothing too serious.”

Despite spending much of the season in second, Warrington ended the season in fourth and are out of the Old Trafford hunt at the first hurdle.

But Price insisted the season wasn’t a failure, with the Wolves winning the Challenge Cup.

“I wouldn’t say it (the season) was a failure. We were running second for more than threequarters of the season. It was game 32, 33 tonight and we’ve used one of the least amount of players throughout the season in the whole competition.

“The boys haven’t had a weekend off for over two years now throughout the season having played every competition game, whether that caught up in the end I’m not quite sure but we’ve got a bit of thinking to do.”