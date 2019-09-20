Powell salutes defensive rearguard after Castleford victory

Daryl Powell encouraged his side to continue surprising people after their victory over Warrington.

A stellar defensive performance saw the Tigers advance to week two of the play-offs as they eliminated the Wolves via a 14-12 win.

Adam Milner and Jordan Rankin scored the tries for Powell’s side, who will now play Wigan or Salford next week.

“I asked for season-best performances from our senior players and I think they pretty much delivered that across the board,” he said.

“Overall I’m just absolutely delighted, it gives us a shot at another week, we’ve been like this a few weeks now. For us, we’re just enjoying being in the play-offs and we’ve a chance to keep being the surprise package in it all I think.

“Look at the amount of high-quality players we had watching the game, it was always going to be tough for us. We played towards what we had on the field, we had a good, solid team and they all worked hard.

“Defensively we were really solid and we needed to be. They came after us towards the back end and we just about held on.”