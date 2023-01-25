Blake Austin on his Leeds Rhinos future and why he prefers signing one-year deals

IN all careers, having security in a job is essential, but in sport nothing is certain.

Despite contracts, head coaches can be sacked after dreadful runs whilst players do not often get deals beyond three years.

For Leeds Rhinos halfback Blake Austin, however, he is in a very select group of players that earn one-year contracts – but that is something that the 32-year-old is entirely comfortable with going into the twilight of his career.

“I’m closer to the end (of his career) and I understand that I need to make sure I’m enjoying my rugby as much as I have done in the past,” Austin told League Express.

“A one-year deal keeps me on my toes and makes sure I’m performing or the end could come quicker than I would want it to.

“It keeps you alive, two or three-year deals are great when you are in the middle of your career but at the moment a one-year deal works for me.”

Austin isn’t fussed about going into the new season with no deal for 2024 as of yet.

“I’m 32 years old, I’ve been playing for 13 years and it’s not the first time I’ve come into the season off-contract.

“Essentially I went into last season off contract but there was an option in the club’s favour and my favour but we both had to come to an agreement.

“It’s not for everyone, I get that but earlier in my career it wasn’t something that I would look to but I can use it to my advantage now.”

In terms of staying at Headingley, Austin certainly hopes that he has proved a few people wrong.

“I don’t see why not (about staying at Leeds), it’s a great club and I probably underestimated what a club it is and what impact it has on the community.

“I’m sure a few of the fans would have been keen to see the back of me in the first few weeks of the competition last year but I hope that I have won a few of them round!

“I’d love to stick around.”