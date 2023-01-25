Every Super League player out of contract at the end of the 2023 season or with options to extend as Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils and Wakefield Trinity have many decisions to make

WITH the majority of Super League clubs having completed their recruitment for 2023, all eyes will be firmly fixed on retention.

Going forward into 2023, a number of top flight stars are without a contract for 2024 or with options in their or the club’s favour to extend.

Here are all those players.

Castleford Tigers – 14

Greg Eden (option of another year), Niall Evalds (option of another year), Bureta Faraimo, Mahe Fonua, George Lawler, Nathan Massey, Suaia Matagi, Callum McLelland, Adam Milner, Muizz Mustapha, Daniel Smith, Alex Sutcliffe (option of a further two years), Jordan Turner, Liam Watts.

Catalans Dragons – 9

Julian Bousquet, Mickael Goudemand, Adam Keighran, Tyrone May, Michael McIlorum, Arthur Mourgue, Mitchell Pearce (option of another year), Arthur Romano, Sam Tomkins.

Huddersfield Giants – 10

Jack Ashworth, Leroy Cudjoe, Matty English, Chris Hill, Tui Lolohea, Nathan Mason, Jermaine McGillvary, Chris McQueen, George Roby, Owen Trout.

Hull FC – 15

Denive Balmforth, Jack Brown, Joe Cator, Kane Evans, Brad Fash, Jude Ferreira, Josh Griffin, Ben McNamara, Ligi Sao, Chris Satae, Andre Savelio, Jamie Shaul, Adam Swift, Scott Taylor, Connor Wynne (option of another year).

Hull KR – 13

Connor Barley, Lachlan Coote, Will Dagger, Dean Hadley, Ryan Hall, Luis Johnson, Jimmy Keinhorst, Shaun Kenny-Dowall , Kane Linnett, Connor Moore, Greg Richards, Ethan Ryan, Sam Wood.

Leeds Rhinos – 9

Blake Austin, James Bentley, James Donaldson, Levi Edwards, David Fusitu’a, Aidan Sezer, Zane Tetevano, Liam Tindall and Sam Walters.

Leigh Leopards – 8

Jacob Jones, Ben Nakubuwai, Tom Nisbet, Kai O’Donnell, Ben Reynolds, Aaron Smith, Joe Wardle, Nathan Wilde.

Salford Red Devils – 18

Andy Ackers, Danny Addy, Chris Atkin, Amir Borough, Joe Burgess, Matty Costello, Brodie Croft, Deon Cross, James Greenwood, Ben Hellewell, Ryan Lannon, Jack Ormondroyd, Dan Sarginson, Ken Sio, King Vuniyayawa, Kallum Watkins, Rhys Williams, Shane Wright.

St Helens – 11

James Bell, Matty Foster, Will Hopoate, Konrad Hurrell, Sione Mata’utia, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Dan Norman, James Roby, Sam Royle, Curtis Sironen (option of a further year), Jake Wingfield.

Wakefield Trinity – 17

Matty Ashurst, Renouf Atoni (option of a further year), Eddie Battye, Josh Bowden, Rob Butler, Harry Bowes, Jordy Crowther, Lee Gaskell, Max Jowitt, Liam Kay, Lee Kershaw, Mason Lino, Lewis Murphy, Jay Pitts, Kevin Proctor, Jorge Taufua, Dane Windrow.

Warrington Wolves – 5

Daryl Clark, Ben Currie, Ellis Longstaff, Peter Mata’utia, Greg Minikin.

Wigan Warriors – 11

Mike Cooper (option for another year), Cade Cust (option for another year), Kaide Ellis (option for another year), Toby King (loan), Willie Isa, Patrick Mago (option for another year), Abbas Miski (option for another year), Ramon Silva (option for another year), Brad Singleton, Morgan Smithies, Iain Thornley (option for another year).