‘We won’t lose one while I’m here for sure’ – Hull FC signing sets derby rivalry with Hull KR alight

NEW Hull FC signing Tex Hoy has already set the Hull derby alight before a ball has been kicked.

The Hull rivalry is one of the biggest in the world of rugby league and Hoy was told about the feud before he moved over from Australia.

Now, the 23-year-old is determined to make it a 100% winning record in the derby against the Robins whilst he is at the MKM Stadium.

“I’ve heard that (the Hull derby is so important) before I even came over,” Hoy told The Sportsman.

“I heard it’s a really big occasion for both teams and the whole town and even the Super League gets around it.

“We won’t lose one while I’m here for sure – that’s my goal not to lose one of those – and hopefully we’ll be the strongest Hull team in the competition.”

Hoy is also very much excited to run out in front of the Hull fans.

“I’ve heard back home that there are more people (in Australia) but they’re not as vocal as they are over here (in the UK),” Hoy continued.

“They have all their songs and chants which I’m looking forward to hearing and they will be sure to give you a big kick up the arse if you’re struggling.”

Under Smith, there is plenty of optimism at the MKM Stadium and the former Newcastle Knights star is aiming for the top four.

“The goal for every team in the competition is top six but we need to look past that and go top four to make sure we have a chance at winning the competition.

“Top six is a minimum but top four is what we aim for.”