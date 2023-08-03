Blake Austin speaks for first time on Leeds Rhinos exit and Castleford Tigers move

BLAKE AUSTIN has spoken for the first time on his exit from Leeds Rhinos and move to the Castleford Tigers.

The halfback was a Leeds player less than 48 hours ago, but has made the move to The Jungle on a loan until the end of the season.

Beyond that, however, it remains to be seen where Austin’s future lies, with a return to Headingley off the cards.

Austin took to Instagram: “Well that the strangest 12 hours of my career.

“First of all I want to sympathise with my Leeds team mates and Leeds fans, I understand your (sic) the losers in this situation. I’m grateful for so many of you guys, had some awesome times together. Wish the club all the best and have made life long friends. I’d like to think I gave my all every time I took the field.

“For the team at Castleford to give me this short but fresh opportunity. Thanks, Can’t wait to give everything I’ve got for the jersey.

“Learned plenty of lessons in the last 12 months, and confirmed a lot the values I have as a person.”

