Ex-RFL CEO Ralph Rimmer takes up important government role following rugby league exit

FORMER RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer has taken up an important role within the government following his exit from rugby league.

Rimmer, who had spent five years as CEO after seven years as chief operating officer, left rugby league earlier this year as part of a restructuring of the governing body.

Rimmer, along with former director Karen Moorhouse, were given a payout of £245,000 and has been working alongside DCMS to help advise and support rugby union in the country.

However, the ex-Sheffield Eagles and Huddersfield Giants chief executive has also been appointed as one of four new Non-Executive Board Members to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

It’s a term that serves three years, with Rimmer in place until summer 2026.