Blake Austin stars as Leeds Rhinos complete stunning comeback win over Catalans Dragons

LEEDS RHINOS completed a stunning comeback to post 24 unanswered second-half points and register a magnificent 32-22 win over Catalans Dragons.

Catalans started the brighter of the two sides as Tom Davies finished magnificently in the corner early on. Adam Keighran’s conversion was equally as good to send the Dragons into a 6-0 lead.

However, following some great work by Cameron Smith, Harry Newman was able to hit back for Leeds.

Rhyse Martin couldn’t convert, but the makeshift centre scored a brilliant try moments later, chasing his own kick to dot down in the 13rd minute. Martin, however, was troubled with the wind for his conversion attempt as the Rhinos led 8-6.

Back came the Dragons, though, as Keighran forced his way over as the Rhinos crumbled again when Mitchell Pearce dug his way over. Keighran’s conversion made it 16-8.

Paul Seguier took advantage of a Martin error to cross four minutes before half-time with Keighran converting for a 22-8 lead.

Leeds’ woe was made worse in the second-half when Harry Newman was sent to the sinbin for dissent, but the 12-man Rhinos scored next through Richie Myler. Martin missed the conversion as Leeds trailed 22-12.

Jarrod O’Connor reduced the deficit even further moments later, but Martin missed the conversion in front of the posts.

The Rhinos were purring and Derrell Olpherts made sure the comeback was complete, finishing a fantastic Blake Austin break just after the hour. Martin, however, couldn’t convert as Leeds trailed 22-20.

But Rohan Smith’s men weren’t to be denied and Tom Holroyd was sent through a huge hole by Austin. This time Aidan Sezer converted as Leeds led 26-22.

It got even better for the hosts with five minutes to go as Myler picked up a loose kick to run 60 metres before offloading inside to Newman who celebrated under the posts. Martin converted under the posts to make it 32-22.

Leeds Rhinos

Richie Myler

David Fusitu’a

Harry Newman

Rhyse Martin

Nene MacDonald

Blake Austin

Aidan Sezer

Tom Holroyd

Jarrod O’Connor

Sam Walters

James McDonnell

Zane Tetevano

Cameron Smith

Substitutes

Corey Johnson

Justin Sangare

Sam Lisone

Derrell Olpherts

Tries: Newman 2, Martin, Myler, O’Connor, Olpherts, Holroyd

Goals: Martin 1/6, Sezer 1/1

Catalans Dragons

Arthur Mourgue

Tom Davies

Adam Keighran

Arthur Romano

Tom Johnstone

Tyrone May

Mitchell Pearce

Mike McMeeken

Michael McIlorum

Julian Bousquet

Matt Whitley

Manu Ma’u

Benjamin Garcia

Substitutes

Alrix Da Costa

Mickael Goudemand

Paul Seguier

Jordan Dezaria

Tries: Davies, Keighran, Pearce, Seguier

Goals: Keighran 3/4