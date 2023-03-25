Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last hails Warrington Wolves as the “best team” in Super League

CASTLEFORD TIGERS went down 38-0 to Warrington Wolves at The Jungle on Friday night.

It’s fair to say that Warrington a team in red-hot form in Super League 2023, with six wins from six games so far as Daryl Powell’s men sit pretty at the top of the table.

The gulf in class between the Tigers and the Wolves was evident from the first minute as the likes of Paul Vaughan and Sam Kasiano rolled the Castleford defence back to their own line before the class, speed and power of George Williams and Matt Dufty enabled Warrington to carve their hosts open at every opportunity.

For interim Castleford boss Andy Last, Warrington are the team to beat at present.

“From what I’ve seen this year I think they are the best team at the moment in the competition,” Last said.

“I’m sure Daryl (Powell) will say this but trophies aren’t given out in round six. They won the first three last year and the season unravelled.

“There will be ebbs and flows but they are a really well balanced team. Give Daryl Powell, the club and board of directors credit they, have recruited especially well in Paul Vaughan, Sam Kasiano and Gil Dudson. They are a good team.”

Last emphasised that, although teams know how to stop Warrington, it’s another thing actually doing it.

“They are a very good side, we knew what was coming. We spoke about the power game and their ability to bend the line in collision,” Last continued.

“From the first minute to the 80th minute we couldn’t control them. There were times we did stem a little bit of the flow in the ruck and they shifted it to Stefan Ratchford and Matty Ashton and our right edge struggled with that.: