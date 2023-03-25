Leigh Leopards stun Hull FC with brilliant Super League win

LEIGH LEOPARDS registered their third win of the season with a tremendous away win at Hull FC.
Leigh broke the deadlock in the fourth minute, Kai O’Donnell forcing his way over from close range, with Ben Reynolds converting for a 6-0 lead.
That became 12-0 shortly after when Josh Charnley went over in the corner and Reynolds once more converted with Hull appearing shellshocked.
It was three tries in 14 minutes as Charnley went in again off a great, wide ball. This time Reynolds couldn’t convert, but Leigh held a 16-0 lead.
Hull did hit back shortly before the half-hour mark through Davy Litten, but the Black and Whites’ woes was compounded when Ligi Sao was sent to the sinbin for a high shot just before half-time, with Leigh leading 16-6.
Reynolds added a penalty just after the break to make it 18-6 before Charnley notched his hat-trick just before the hour. Reynolds couldn’t convert as Leigh now led 22-6.
Clifford did respond with a try of his own on the hour, with his conversion making it 22-12 as Sao was sinbinned once more for a late tackle.
And when Zak Hardaker made a mistake at the play-the-ball, the Black and Whites duly took advantage to close the deficit to six with Liam Sutcliffe sliding over. Clifford missed the conversion at 22-16.
That enabled Reynolds to slot over a penalty and ensure Hull had to score twice in a 24-16 lead victory.
Hull FC
Tex Hoy
Adam Swift
Carlos Tuimavave
Liam Sutcliffe
Davy Litten
Joe Lovodua
Jake Clifford
Jack Brown
Brad Dwyer
Chris Satae
Andre Savelio
Josh Griffin
Brad Fash
Substitutes
Joe Cator
Ligi Sao
Cam Scott
Scott Taylor
Tries: Litten, Clifford, Sutcliffe
Goals: Clifford 2/3
Leigh Leopards
Gareth O’Brien
Tom Briscoe
Zak Hardaker
Ricky Leutele
Josh Charnley
Ben Reynolds
Lachlan Lam
Tom Amone
Edwin Ipape
Robbie Mulhern
Joe Shorrocks
Kai O’Donnell
John Asiata
Substitutes
Ben Nakubuwai
Ava Seumanufagai
Oliver Holmes
Matt Davis
Tries: O’Donnell, Charnley 3
Goals: Reynolds 5/8