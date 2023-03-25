Leigh Leopards stun Hull FC with brilliant Super League win

LEIGH LEOPARDS registered their third win of the season with a tremendous away win at Hull FC.

Leigh broke the deadlock in the fourth minute, Kai O’Donnell forcing his way over from close range, with Ben Reynolds converting for a 6-0 lead.

That became 12-0 shortly after when Josh Charnley went over in the corner and Reynolds once more converted with Hull appearing shellshocked.

It was three tries in 14 minutes as Charnley went in again off a great, wide ball. This time Reynolds couldn’t convert, but Leigh held a 16-0 lead.

Hull did hit back shortly before the half-hour mark through Davy Litten, but the Black and Whites’ woes was compounded when Ligi Sao was sent to the sinbin for a high shot just before half-time, with Leigh leading 16-6.

Reynolds added a penalty just after the break to make it 18-6 before Charnley notched his hat-trick just before the hour. Reynolds couldn’t convert as Leigh now led 22-6.

Clifford did respond with a try of his own on the hour, with his conversion making it 22-12 as Sao was sinbinned once more for a late tackle.

And when Zak Hardaker made a mistake at the play-the-ball, the Black and Whites duly took advantage to close the deficit to six with Liam Sutcliffe sliding over. Clifford missed the conversion at 22-16.

That enabled Reynolds to slot over a penalty and ensure Hull had to score twice in a 24-16 lead victory.

Hull FC

Tex Hoy

Adam Swift

Carlos Tuimavave

Liam Sutcliffe

Davy Litten

Joe Lovodua

Jake Clifford

Jack Brown

Brad Dwyer

Chris Satae

Andre Savelio

Josh Griffin

Brad Fash

Substitutes

Joe Cator

Ligi Sao

Cam Scott

Scott Taylor

Tries: Litten, Clifford, Sutcliffe

Goals: Clifford 2/3

Leigh Leopards

Gareth O’Brien

Tom Briscoe

Zak Hardaker

Ricky Leutele

Josh Charnley

Ben Reynolds

Lachlan Lam

Tom Amone

Edwin Ipape

Robbie Mulhern

Joe Shorrocks

Kai O’Donnell

John Asiata

Substitutes

Ben Nakubuwai

Ava Seumanufagai

Oliver Holmes

Matt Davis

Tries: O’Donnell, Charnley 3

Goals: Reynolds 5/8