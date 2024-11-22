“Blowing a big hole in the salary cap” – Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin questions signing of Tom Burgess and claims Huddersfield Giants “need more”

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin believes Huddersfield Giants “need more than Tom Burgess” if they are going to challenge for the Super League play-offs in 2025.

Wilkin also questioned whether Burgess is the answer, referencing the “big hole in the salary cap” that luring the England international to the John Smith’s Stadium will have caused.

Burgess, who made over 200 appearances for the South Sydney Rabbitohs during his lengthy spell Down Under, signed a three-year deal with Huddersfield for 2025, 2026 and 2027.

After a dismal year for the Giants in which head coach Ian Watson was sacked, the West Yorkshire club will be hoping for much better in 2025.

But, Wilkin feels that Huddersfield need a lot more firepower than Burgess if they are going to make a dent in the top six next season.

“He has come over from the NRL on a shedload of cash so Tom Burgess is blowing a big hole in the salary cap for Huddersfield,” Wilkin told Sky Sports.

“It’s a massive signing for Huddersfield but they got rid of their head coach last year and Luke Robinson is in charge now. Is Tom Burgess the answer?

“He is probably part of the answer but they need more than Tom Burgess if they are going to do anything this year.”

The Giants have also signed Liam Sutcliffe (Hull FC), Jacob Gagai (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Zac Woolford (Canberra Raiders) and George King (Hull KR) and continue to be linked with NRL outside back Taane Milne, as per Rugby League Live.

