Super League’s club-by-club guide to overseas quota usage

For the first time ever, the RFL have published the list of players each club are using on their overseas quota.

Each club, from Super League down to League 1 is permitted to have five overseas quota players while Super League clubs can have no more than seven non-federation train players.

An overseas player, in essence, is someone who does not hold a European passport or is a Kolpak player, who are nationals of countries such as Samoa, Tonga, Papua New Guinea and Fiji.

There is an additional ruling in Super League which prevents club from having any more than seven non-federation players.

In summary, players who have not spent three years at an RLEF member club before the age of 21 are classed as non-federation trained. This covers most overseas players but there are even some British players who fall under this category too. As an example, Gareth Widdop is classed as a non-federation player as his junior days were spent in Australia. Players who come to the sport from a rugby union background fall into that category too, although they can be exempt under the New Talent Pool ruling.

As a result of Super League publishing the information, we now know exactly how clubs are using their overseas quota spots, and who has space to recruit. The full list is below.

Castleford Tigers

Overseas Players – 5: Cheyse Blair, Peter Mata’utia, Grant Millington, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefao

NFT Players – 7: Cheyse Blair, Mitch Clark, Peter Mata’utia, Grant Millington, Junior Moors, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefao

Catalans Dragons

Overseas Players – 5: Greg Bird, Kenny Edwards, Sam Kasiano, Samisoni Langi, David Mead

NFT Players – 7: Greg Bird, Kenny Edwards, Sam Kasiano, Samisoni Langi, David Mead, Sam Moa, Brayden Williame

Huddersfield Giants

Overseas Players – 4: Matt Frawley, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Suaia Matagi, Akuila Uate

NFT Players – 5: Matt Frawley, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Suaia Matagi, Ukuma Ta’ai, Akuila Uate

Hull FC

Overseas Players – 5: Bureta Faraimo, Albert Kelly, Sika Manu, Mickey Paea, Carlos Tuimavave

NFT Players – 6: Bureta Faraimo, Albert Kelly, Sika Manu, Mark Minichiello, Ratu Naulogo (Board Exemption – *New Talent Pool), Mickey Paea, Carlos Tuimavave

Hull KR

Overseas Players – 4: Mitch Garbutt, Weller Hauraki, Matt Parcell, Adam Quinlan

NFT Players – 7: Joshua Drinkwater, Mitch Garbutt, Weller Hauraki, Kane Linnett, Mose Masoe, Matt Parcell, Adam Quinlan

Leeds Rhinos

Overseas Players – 5: Adam Cuthbertson, Robert Lui, Rhyse Martin, Trent Merrin, Ava Seumanufagai

NFT Players – 7: Wellington Albert (Board Exemption – *Ex-Widnes), Adam Cuthbertson, Konileti Hurrell, Robert Lui, Rhyse Martin, Trent Merrin, Nathaniel Peteru, Ava Seumanufagai

London Broncos

Overseas Players – 4: Jamie Humphreys, Mark Ioane, Ryan Morgan, Luke Yates

NFT Players – 4: Mark Ioane, Ryan Morgan, Jonah Varela, Luke Yates

Salford Red Devils

Overseas Players – 4: Jackson Hastings, Joey Lussick, Ben Nakubuwai, Ken Sio

NFT Players – 6: Jackson Hastings, Krisnan Inu (Board Exemption – *Ex-Widnes), Tuimoala Lolohea, Joey Lussick, Ben Nakubuwai, Junior Sau, Ken Sio

St Helens

Overseas Players – 3: Lachlan Coote, Kevin Naiqama, Joseph Paulo

NFT Players – 6: Lachlan Coote, Kevin Naiqama, Dominique Peyroux, Joseph Paulo, Warren Smith, Zeb Taia

Wakefield Trinity

Overseas Players – 4: Jacob Miller, Tyler Randall, Kelepi Tanginoa, Bill Tupou

NFT Players – 7: Tinirau Arona, David Fifita, Jacob Miller, Tyler Randall, Pauli Pauli, Kelepi Tanginoa, Bill Tupou

Warrington Wolves

Overseas Players – 5: Sitaleki Akauola, Blake Austin, Jason Clark, Bryson Goodwin, Jake Mamo

NFT Players – 7: Sitaleki Akauola, Blake Austin, Luther Burrell (Board Exemption – *New Talent Pool), Jason Clark, Bryson Goodwin, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Lama Tasi

Wigan Warriors

Overseas Players – 2: Thomas Leuluai, Jarrod Sammut

NFT Players – 3: Gabriel Hamlin, William Isa, Thomas Leuluai (Board Exemption – *Historic)