Super League’s club-by-club guide to overseas quota usage

For the first time ever, the RFL have published the list of players each club are using on their overseas quota.
Each club, from Super League down to League 1 is permitted to have five overseas quota players while Super League clubs can have no more than seven non-federation train players.
An overseas player, in essence, is someone who does not hold a European passport or is a Kolpak player, who are nationals of countries such as Samoa, Tonga, Papua New Guinea and Fiji.
There is an additional ruling in Super League which prevents club from having any more than seven non-federation players.
In summary, players who have not spent three years at an RLEF member club before the age of 21 are classed as non-federation trained. This covers most overseas players but there are even some British players who fall under this category too. As an example, Gareth Widdop is classed as a non-federation player as his junior days were spent in Australia. Players who come to the sport from a rugby union background fall into that category too, although they can be exempt under the New Talent Pool ruling.
As a result of Super League publishing the information, we now know exactly how clubs are using their overseas quota spots, and who has space to recruit. The full list is below.
Castleford Tigers
Overseas Players – 5: Cheyse Blair, Peter Mata’utia, Grant Millington, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefao
NFT Players – 7: Cheyse Blair, Mitch Clark, Peter Mata’utia, Grant Millington, Junior Moors, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefao
Catalans Dragons
Overseas Players – 5: Greg Bird, Kenny Edwards, Sam Kasiano, Samisoni Langi, David Mead
NFT Players – 7: Greg Bird, Kenny Edwards, Sam Kasiano, Samisoni Langi, David Mead, Sam Moa, Brayden Williame
Huddersfield Giants
Overseas Players – 4: Matt Frawley, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Suaia Matagi, Akuila Uate
NFT Players – 5: Matt Frawley, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Suaia Matagi, Ukuma Ta’ai, Akuila Uate
Hull FC
Overseas Players – 5: Bureta Faraimo, Albert Kelly, Sika Manu, Mickey Paea, Carlos Tuimavave
NFT Players – 6: Bureta Faraimo, Albert Kelly, Sika Manu, Mark Minichiello, Ratu Naulogo (Board Exemption – *New Talent Pool), Mickey Paea, Carlos Tuimavave
Hull KR
Overseas Players – 4: Mitch Garbutt, Weller Hauraki, Matt Parcell, Adam Quinlan
NFT Players – 7: Joshua Drinkwater, Mitch Garbutt, Weller Hauraki, Kane Linnett, Mose Masoe, Matt Parcell, Adam Quinlan
Leeds Rhinos
Overseas Players – 5: Adam Cuthbertson, Robert Lui, Rhyse Martin, Trent Merrin, Ava Seumanufagai
NFT Players – 7: Wellington Albert (Board Exemption – *Ex-Widnes), Adam Cuthbertson, Konileti Hurrell, Robert Lui, Rhyse Martin, Trent Merrin, Nathaniel Peteru, Ava Seumanufagai
London Broncos
Overseas Players – 4: Jamie Humphreys, Mark Ioane, Ryan Morgan, Luke Yates
NFT Players – 4: Mark Ioane, Ryan Morgan, Jonah Varela, Luke Yates
Salford Red Devils
Overseas Players – 4: Jackson Hastings, Joey Lussick, Ben Nakubuwai, Ken Sio
NFT Players – 6: Jackson Hastings, Krisnan Inu (Board Exemption – *Ex-Widnes), Tuimoala Lolohea, Joey Lussick, Ben Nakubuwai, Junior Sau, Ken Sio
St Helens
Overseas Players – 3: Lachlan Coote, Kevin Naiqama, Joseph Paulo
NFT Players – 6: Lachlan Coote, Kevin Naiqama, Dominique Peyroux, Joseph Paulo, Warren Smith, Zeb Taia
Wakefield Trinity
Overseas Players – 4: Jacob Miller, Tyler Randall, Kelepi Tanginoa, Bill Tupou
NFT Players – 7: Tinirau Arona, David Fifita, Jacob Miller, Tyler Randall, Pauli Pauli, Kelepi Tanginoa, Bill Tupou
Warrington Wolves
Overseas Players – 5: Sitaleki Akauola, Blake Austin, Jason Clark, Bryson Goodwin, Jake Mamo
NFT Players – 7: Sitaleki Akauola, Blake Austin, Luther Burrell (Board Exemption – *New Talent Pool), Jason Clark, Bryson Goodwin, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Lama Tasi
Wigan Warriors
Overseas Players – 2: Thomas Leuluai, Jarrod Sammut
NFT Players – 3: Gabriel Hamlin, William Isa, Thomas Leuluai (Board Exemption – *Historic)