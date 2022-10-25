Bodene Thompson reveals why he has joined Bradford Bulls after leaving Leeds Rhinos

BRADFORD Bulls today announced a huge coup in the shape of Bodene Thompson.

Having been a key part of the Leeds Rhinos squad in recent years, the former NRL and Super League star comes highly recommended as Bradford attempt to freshen their side up following a disappointing 2022.

Thompson joins the Bulls just a week after Jack Walker, with Bradford securing the two major signings in a bid to launch a Super League promotion bid in 2023.

Now Thompson has revealed why he has joined the Odsal club, stating: “It’s such a proud moment for me and my family to have my future sorted and sign for a historic club in Bradford Bulls, we didn’t know if we were going to stay here but after speaking with Brian (Noble) and Rohan (Smith), my mind was made up where I wanted to go.

“I’m really excited to get going here and see what it’s all about, the club has such a proud history and i’m excited to be a part of the next chapter.

“When I was in the NRL, I remember Bradford being one of the dominant forces in Rugby League and they still get good crowds and that attracted me to this club, the history and fanbase really attracted me to this club,” Thompson continued.

“Cant wait to get started and work with Mark (Dunning) and all of the lads and get to know them all, I want to help the younger lads with my experience in the game and help them to learn, ensure that they’re always backing themselves and playing without fear.

“I’m sure that i’ll be bringing my experience to this squad, with featuring in Grand Final’s and the lessons I’ve learnt in Super League, but also with playing in the Championship previously, I know all about this league.

“My message to the fans would be, that i’m very grateful to have the opportunity to play for such a historic club and i’ll always wear my heart on my sleeve and never let them down”.

Head Coach Mark Dunning commented on the major signing for the Bulls.

“We’re delighted to get Bodene signed up and over the line for 2023, we’ve been on the lookout for an experienced middle for some time and Bodene (Thompson) fits the bill, It’s been a long time coming,” said Dunning.

“A lot of hard work has gone in to this deal and I want to pay credit to Brian (Noble) who has persisted on this deal and got it over the line for the club.

“Bodene will bring a vast knowhow, knowledge and ability to our squad from his time in some of the best systems in the world (both NRL and Super League) and we’re looking forward to have him join up with us for next season.

“We have freshened up the squad for next season and have more of a younger group, but within that you need the experience and Bodene brings that with his quality and leadership, you know what you’re going to get with him.

“He’s a quality player and an even better individual, he will set standards with his leadership qualities and everyone will notice how he conducts himself in and around the squad.

“Bodene is a leader in actions as well as voice, so that will be beneficial to our squad and the people around him and he’ll have a real positive effect on his peers”.