Ex-Australia captain slams World Cup results following ‘blowout’ scores as IRL chief leaps to tournament’s defence

International Rugby League chairman Troy Grant has stepped out in defence of World Cup scores following criticism of blowout scores.

The average winning margin across the 14 games played before last night’s fixture between Wales and Tonga was 37.5 points and former Australia captain Max Krilich has called for change in the number of teams allowed to compete at the 2025 World Cup.

“Eight to ten teams, that’s probably enough,” Krilich told the Daily Telegraph. “Are Jamaica and Scotland going to help rugby league? Probably not.

“I couldn’t stay awake for the Australia versus Scotland game. I watched the first half and then woke up and it was 84-0. I’d rather see a score line of 11-10.

“The players don’t enjoy playing in such lopsided games. Players want to be tested. It’s not the players’ fault, these are the rules but it’s a shame.”

That being said, Grant has leapt to the defence of the current tournament with the likes of Greece and Jamaica displaying raw emotion and heart throughout the competition so far.

“I’m celebrating new nations playing and being embraced and the wonderful talent we have on show and I’m not concerning myself with the scores,” Grant said.

“There are (lopsided results) even in the NRL with two fully professional sides competing. We’ll have blowouts, it’s all part of the sports’ growth.

“As a fan or spectator you always want as close or as competitive a match as possible. I’m not concerned about the scores in this World Cup so far as they’re less than previous World Cups and compare favourably to other codes.

International Rugby League boss Troy Grant says blowouts are just part of the growing rugby league, and insists the blowouts have still been entertaining. Picture: Getty Images.

“The footy has been enjoyable to watch and doing what footy does, bringing joy no matter the result. Just look at Greece and Jamaica and everyone’s reaction to their joy at scoring and playing against the best in the world – you can’t beat that.

“The results haven’t had an impact on viewership as the numbers (show) and digitally are very strong, setting records so more people than ever are watching the joy league brings.

“As the pool matches end and the quarters, semis and final is played, the scores will tighten.”